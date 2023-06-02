The center of Japan and its Pacific coasts are on June 2 under weather alert for Torrential rains caused by Tropical Storm Mawarwhich has caused the cancellation of some 160 flights and interruptions in rail services in the country.

Originating from Southeast Asia, the second typhoon of the Pacific season, Mawar, has evolved into a strong category tropical storm upon arrival in the Japanese archipelago, where he has been leaving since the day before in extreme weather conditions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has activated alerts of various levels in practically the entire southwestern half of the country, before the risk of heavy rains and gusts of wind causing floodinglandslides and related accidents.

In the prefecture of Kochi (southwest) record rainfall in one hour of 88 millimeters has been registered this Friday, while other Japanese regions accumulate more than 300 millimeters in the last hours.

Local authorities have issued evacuation recommendations in Kochi and in Wakayama, also to the southwest, where road flooding has been observed and local rail services have been disrupted.

The Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed rail line also suffered an interruption in a section near Aichi (west), due to heavy rains.

In addition, more than 160 flights have been canceled or delayed throughout the country, most of them in the Okinawa prefecture (southwest), where the storm passed in the early hours of this Friday morning.

Around 10,000 passengers have been affected by these alterations to domestic air transportaccording to the data offered by the main Japanese airlines.

The tropical storm Mawar will continue to move between this Friday and Saturday through the Pacific in a northeasterly direction, skirting the Japanese eastern coast, and is expected to move away from the archipelago in the early hours of Sunday, according to the JMA.

