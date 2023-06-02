WThen should we start kindergarten, asks Helge, a friendly older Dane with short white hair. As soon as possible, Kateryna replies. She comes from Cherson and just came to Aarhus, Denmark, from the Ukraine a few days ago. Now the retired teacher, who is involved with the Danish Refugee Council, is helping her to apply for a place in kindergarten for her two children.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Like almost everything in Denmark, this is also done digitally. Kateryna gets a code sent to her cell phone with which she identifies herself, and the places are already applied for. Sonja helps with the translation. She comes from Kharkiv and came from the Ukraine herself in the middle of last year. All three are seated at a table in the large, bright atrium of an Aarhus City Council building.

All around are other tables where administrative staff, social workers and volunteers answer all questions every Tuesday and Thursday – regardless of whether it is about the stay, pets, marriage or a doctor’s appointment.

Denmark is known for its tough course against asylum seekers. Hardly any other European country has stricter asylum laws, hardly where are they more deterrent: Many Syrians are currently losing their protection because they come from areas of their country that Denmark classifies as safe. Asylum seekers’ jewelry can be confiscated. And the government wants asylum procedures to take place outside the country if possible, preferably in Rwanda.







In the beginning it was chaotic

But the country welcomes Ukrainians with open arms. The offices are flexible, the volunteers are committed, and special legislation enables integration from day one. In the spring of 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chaos also reigned in Denmark. In just around three months, as many people came as in 2015/2016 in total. According to the Danish Ministry of Immigration and Integration, there have been around 40,000 Ukrainians since the beginning of the war. Denmark has not taken in so many refugees since World War II.

In the beginning there was chaos, the churches provided the people with the essentials. Food has been brought and a network for donating and distributing food has been set up, and volunteers have opened their doors, says Christina Daa, who works in social work at the Danish People’s Church in Aarhus. Only then was access regulated. The Danish parliament passed a law according to which Ukrainians, like in Germany, are free to choose their place of residence, do not have to apply for asylum and are given quick access to the job market.

The recording is going well, everyone is now saying. Even if, as in Germany, certain difficulties become apparent over time. The biggest problem is the language, says the employee at the local job center. Many Ukrainians did not get involved with Danish because they expected to return soon anyway. Many also speak poor English. Therefore, despite a relatively good education, they can often only do low-skilled jobs.



The refugee shelter in Jelling Sogn, Denmark

:



Image: Julian Staib



There are also cultural difficulties. Volunteers say that many of the newcomers are not doing well mentally. However, those affected often cannot talk about it. There are also major differences, for example, in the view of education and leisure activities. Many Ukrainians thought the educational opportunities in Denmark were bad. In addition, many do not understand the leisure activities. In Denmark, this depends on the commitment of everyone. The “foreningsliv” (club life) remains a mystery to them, “they are used to professionals,” says Cecilie Broundal from the refugee council in Aarhus. “Perhaps we thought too early that Ukrainians are like us. But they are not.”