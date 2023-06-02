Exclusive interviewFrom a controversial World Cup commercial to the large-scale fraud case in which his predecessor Frits van Eerd played a prominent role. Jumbo was plagued by setbacks. Ton van Veen has now held sway for 100 days, as the first boss from outside the family. Under his leadership, the supermarket must become a sympathetic store again. ,,Frits was able to sign sponsor contracts himself. Not punishable, but it does make you vulnerable.”