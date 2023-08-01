Video: This is how it went for James Rodríguez on his first day of work in Brazil

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez.
The fans of the Morumbí Tricolor set up a party at the airport to welcome him.
James Rodriguez was received this Sunday among cheers and songs by dozens of Sao Paulo fans at the airport of Congonhas, in Brazil, where a new stage will begin after terminating his contract with Olympiacos.
The former player of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Porto32, arrived on a private flight and has already done his first jobs.
much impact
He was received at the foot of the runway by the president of Sao Paulo, Julio Casares, and immediately took his first mass bath with the fans of the Tricolor de Morumbí, who organized a party at the airport to welcome him warmly.
Rodríguez, dressed in a coat from his new team, greeted the smiling fans and at the same time puzzled by the warm reception.
The Colombian midfielder, who became known internationally after his excellent performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, arrives free after ending his time at Olympiacos and has signed with the Brazilian team until June 2025.
