Battiti Live 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth evening, 1 August

This evening, Tuesday 1 August 2023, the fifth and final episode of Battiti Live 2023 will be broadcast in prime time on Italia 1. The new edition stops in some of the most beautiful places in Puglia, starring the great summer music. Around 100 artists are expected on stage this year. But where to follow the live streaming and TV of the summer concert hosted by Elisabetta Gregoraci and Alan Palmieri? Let’s find out together.

On TV

As already anticipated, Battiti Live 2023 is broadcast in prime time on Italia 1 on Tuesday 18 July 2023 at 21:20. To follow the show unencrypted, therefore for free, you need to tune in to key 6 on the remote control. Those who have a subscription to Sky pay-TV can find it conveniently on key 106. Battiti Live fans will also be able to follow the event on RadioNorba TV, visible on Sky Channel 730, and on TeleNorba, also visible on Sky channel 510. Sky.

Live beats 2023 stream

But not just TV. If you are also interested in following the live streaming of the Apulian concert, you can access for free a Mediaset Play, the platform made available to users to follow everything that goes on TV also via PC and smartphone. How? All you have to do is register on the platform or log in if you have already gone through the first phase. Once you enter the platform, just select the live channel, in this case Italia 1, from the drop-down menu on the left. In addition to TV and streaming, Battiti Live 2023 is also distributed on the radio by Radio Norba and Tele Norba (local broadcasters).