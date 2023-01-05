The New Jersey Police Department, United States, released unpublished material from a vehicular chase that took place on December 31, 2022, on New Year’s Eveand ended with a car plunging off a twenty-foot-high embankment and onto a house.

The incident, reported by the US television networks ‘CNN’ and ‘FOX News’, occurred after the driver in question tried to evade a police control. Prior to that, uniformed officers who work for the North Cardwell Police – the town where the incident occurred – were warned about the theft of a vehicle.

The driver was located thanks to a tracking system but, when they tried to stop him, “he fled down Hilltop Drive, striking two parked vehicles. we chase it”, detailed the police report shared through Facebook along with the images taken from surveillance cameras.

With no escape, the man “end up losing control of the vehicle and fell down a 6-meter-high embankment, landing on a house.”

As the footage shared on social media shows, the car not only struck another vehicle, but came close to killing a bystander. Fortunately, neither the residents of the house nor neighbors were injured. Regarding the suspects – a woman and a man – they tried to flee on foot.

In the end, however, both were captured and “transported to trauma centers for medical evaluation.” They were then taken into the custody of the North Cardwell Police, a city located about 112 kilometers from Trenton, the capital of New Jersey.



In dialogue with the American media ‘ABC News’, a neighbor offered to testify to what happened. “We thought we heard the garage doors slamming really hard,” Jackie Mincica reconstructed. “We heard the police officers yelling. There were screaming children. After the impact, an officer asked people to stop the driver”.

The police managed to detain a woman and a man.

“I saw two suspects running and the agents of the Police Department ended up capturing them,” he explained below. And she completed: “I am grateful that no one was hurt, because there was also a little girl here, that she was close enough to have been hurt.”

Days after the near tragedy, the New Jersey Police Department released a statement with a reminder: “Don’t forget to lock your vehicles and remove it. This video is an example of how brazen and reckless these car thieves are to avoid arrest.”

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA