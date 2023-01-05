This Thursday, January 5, before noon, the cyclist Ivan Ramiro Sosa He carried out his training sessions on the Bogotá-Girardot route normally. However, after twelve o’clock, the Movistar team rider had an incident with the driver of a tractor-trailer, who caused an injury to his chin, apparently due to a blow caused by a firearm, according to the Cundinamarca Police report. This is also demonstrated by a photograph shared by Antonio Sosa, father of the prominent cyclist.

Now, the authorities’ report details Sosa’s complaint and also the version of the truck driver, who, according to the report, argues that They threw water at his face and a stone at the panoramic view of his car.

(In context: Iván Ramiro Sosa was hit with the grip of a revolver by a driver).

The details of the incident

Photo: Sprint Cycling Agency / Movistar Team

“The driver of the tractor-trailer stated that the cyclist threw water in his face, causing damage to the vehicle on the front panoramic glassapparently with a blunt object (stone)“, read the police report.

So far, according to the version known in the press, it is understood that the driver of the tractor-trailer and Sosa had a strong encounter in person after several frictions on board their vehicles.

Police reported that they seized a revolver-type firearmdelivered voluntarily, that “has the documents required for its carriage.”

“We proceed to present these two people before the competent authority, so that they respond, the driver of the truck for the crime of personal injury and the cyclist for the crime of damage to another’s property“, reads the report of the authorities.

According to what relatives of the cyclist told EL TIEMPO, at this time they continue to perform diagnostic tests to determine the severity of the injuries. Meanwhile, the photograph shared by the father of the Tour de Langkawi champion is the only known visual record.

Iván Ramiro Sosa’s father released this photograph of how the cyclist was left, after being attacked by a driver today near Fusagasugá. pic.twitter.com/HltQqTL2pF — Carlos Alberto Lenis (@carlenisg) January 5, 2023

