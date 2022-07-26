During these summer days, tourist cities are full of visitors, foreigners and people who want to get out of the routine. With the increase in travelers, insecurity has also increased in some places.

An unusual robbery occurred on the terrace of a restaurant in Italy. A Swiss tourist was in a cafe in Piazza Trieste e Trento, in the center of Naples. The man, who was accompanied by a friend, experienced a moment that he will surely not forget.

The security cameras of the place recorded the exact moment in which two men appear out of nowhere and intimidate the foreigners of the place. The thief specifically came to the table of the Swiss.

In the video you can see the criminal with a gun in his hand threatening the diner. The only thing that was taken at the time was a watch that the victim was wearing. The theft happened in a matter of seconds.

After the initial surprise, little by little the atmosphere calmed down in the cafe where the robbery had just happened. The man who had been robbed sat down with his companion at the same table as before.

Not many minutes had passed when the thief returned to the restaurant and, apologizing, returned the stolen watch to its owner. Those present were stunned by the fact.

The manager of the place, Antonio Visconti explained to ‘CNN’ that the reason they returned was because he did not meet the criminal’s expectations. Apparently it was a fake piece.

“It was a counterfeit watch. They brought him in saying ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry’, perhaps in an attempt not to be reported. They thought it was worth 300,000 euros,” Visconti said.

In recent years robberies in Naples have become commonplace. The inhabitants of the city have denounced the intimidations on social networks without any improvement.

Rapina ad a tourist svizzero ad a caffè di Piazza Trieste e Trento: pistol alla head per portargli via l’orologio e poi glielo riconsegnano perché worth little. The complaint of the owner of the premises: “Tutto questo in centro città. Serve a constant prison of the forze dell’ordine” pic.twitter.com/aKRU1yKg39 — Francesco Borrelli (@NotizieFrance) July 19, 2022

Insecurity in Naples

The place is one of the most visited territories in Italy for its historic streets and medieval culture. However, the city has been fighting petty thefts that threaten tourists and locals.

“In 2019 there was a ‘stessa’ (a mafia intimidation technique) with children shooting into the sky. On another occasion, in 2018, there were criminals circulating in the crowd, armed, to shoot another criminal. We had a video of people fleeing in the middle of the square,” Francesco Emilio Borrelli, councilor for the region, told CNN.

According to the inhabitants of the territory, the mafias that operate in the country have dedicated themselves to arming gangs of thieves to take advantage of naive tourists.. According to the complaints, the city center and the squares are the favorite places for criminals.

