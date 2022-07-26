Over the last few hours Wild Lucarelli decided to pitch strong allegations towards Chiara Ferragni. According to the famous television personality, the influencer would have made a serious mistake by declaring on social media that she had misappropriated the hotel linen. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Selvaggia Lucarelli doesn’t mince words. Recently a well-known journalist ended up in the center of the gossip. This time and make her the star of a gossip there have been some statements about Chiara Ferragni that she herself released on her social account.

In recent days Chiara Ferragni has published a short video on Tik Tok in which she admitted to having appropriated thebathrobe of the hotel where he stayed. In light of this, Selvaggia Lucarelli has raised numerous controversies on social networks through a story of her published on her Instagram profile. These were his words:

Someone explain to Chiara Ferragni, the one who denounces illegal situations in Milan, that taking home linen from hotels is not a shit with which to make content on Tik Tok, it is a crime.

According to the famous journalist, the gesture of Fedez’s wife would result in a crime. In fact, embezzling someone else’s object could lead consequences series: up to three years of imprisonment and a fine ranging from 154 to 516 euros. The reporter continued:

What for the guest may seem like a fun, an innocent gesture, a stupid thing, in reality, by law is a crime.

It’s not all. Selvaggia Lucarelli defined Chiara Ferragni as a person hypocritical. The reason? A few days ago the influencer had decided to do a appeal to the mayor of Milan to remedy the excessive crime in the city.