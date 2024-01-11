The moment was recorded on video in which a thief loses the prosthesis of one of his legs, after his partner assaults a woman and abandoned him on a street in Mar de Plata, Argentina.

The recording, which went viral through social networks, sparked several reactions among Internet users who described the fact as ironic and even anecdotal.

The clip shows the moment in which a motorcycle with two passengers stops in front of a vehicle from which a woman gets out, and the grill man gets off the moped to shave her purse.

While his partner struggles with the victim, the driver, who is parked, loses balance and falls to the ground along with the transport. There it is clear when he gets up quickly, but without one of his legs.

Seconds later the other man helps him lift what appears to be the prosthesis, while the two try to push the motorcycle to escape the scene, while the woman tries to take his belongings in a last attempt to recover what is hers.

Although the thieves manage to turn the corner of the street with the intention of getting into the vehicle and driving off, the grillman takes control of the wheel and abandons his partner in crime, who limps along and tries to go after him, but the first pushes him to the ground. to take advantage of it and start the journey.

The disabled criminal is left alone on the side of the road, when he is suddenly surprised, apparently, by two witnesses to what happened who end up attacking him and giving him several blows and kicks while he is on the ground, according to with the video.

The event, which occurred in the Puerto neighborhood, was attended to by the local police, who responded to the call minutes later, however, there were no arrests by the agency.

According to the Argentine media 'Crónica', the authorities released the thief, stating that he “had also been the victim of his accomplice when he allegedly stole his motorcycle.”

