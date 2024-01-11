Here is the latest news heading into C2024:

A HISTORIC LEAVES! 🥹🚂 Juan Escobar (28) 🇵🇾 will leave Cruz Azul after differences with the coach, Martín Anselmi 🇦🇷. [@medranoazteca] They are already looking for accommodation. Pumas and América, the most interested in signing him. [@fer_esquivel22] He was part of the Team that achieved the HISTORIC 9th 🏆. pic.twitter.com/RTGEXvKgvZ — diego ☀️ (@diegoserbriz) January 11, 2024

Blue Cross He is already looking for an accommodation for the side and it is mentioned that among those interested in signing him are the America and the Cougars.

🚨👹 CONFIRMED x @365scoresMX. Diego Abreu will be a NEW PLAYER for Club Deportivo Toluca. 🟢 Total agreement with Defensor Sporting for a 1-year loan with a purchase option, which will become mandatory if objectives are met. 🟢 The player will arrive on Sunday for exams… pic.twitter.com/7QaCskVMeO — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 11, 2024

The striker, who also has Mexican nationality, is on loan for one year with a purchase option, after having played last season with the Botafogo from Brazil.

Janner Corozo belonged to Grupo Pachuca (Everton of Chile🇨🇱), he had him on loan to Barcelona de Guayaquil🇪🇨, at the end of the loan he reported with León🇲🇽, he trained one day and the next Barcelona de Guayaquil bought the player's card and now He is going back to Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/jVjaBNdSly — Héctor J Huerta (@HHuertaESPN) January 11, 2024

🚨⚡️ CONFIRMED x @365scoresMX . José Paradela will be Necaxa's NEW PLAYER. ⭐️ EXCL. DETAILS. 🟢 Necaxa paid a small amount to dissolve the assignment it had with Tigre.

🟢 Total agreement with River Plate for the 1-year loan with an option to purchase the Argentine midfielder.

🟢The… pic.twitter.com/bE7IvsbAsC — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 11, 2024

As advanced @KevinJimenezCRJesús Godínez is close to emigrating to China. It can be known that Chivas has an agreement in principle with Nantong Zhiyun for the Definitive Transfer of the Mexican. Guadalajara would be close to closing the sale for around 1 million dollars with bonds… pic.twitter.com/v80dbjMAK3 — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 11, 2024

The gunner does not enter into plans Chivasso the Guadalajara team has an agreement with the Nantong Zhiyun from China for a definitive transfer for one million dollars with bonuses included.

For now it would remain frozen.

✈️ THE PLANE WILL CONTINUE FLYING IN MAZATLAN ✈️ We made the definitive purchase option valid and Facundo Almada will continue #ARREbatando ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/CaiQJypU6n — Mazatlán FC ⚓️ (@MazatlanFC) January 10, 2024

The @Chivas continues to build: Zinedine Sidane, midfielder of Halcones de @LigaPremier_FMFwill dress in red and white.

The “Wizard” arrives at the most beloved team in Mexico where he will seek to fulfill his dream of debuting in the first division. Much success, Zinedine! 🐐⚽#Chivas #ligamx pic.twitter.com/pUIzQlEvLh — Halcones de Zapopan (@halconeszapopan) January 10, 2024

In this way, the midfielder will continue with his training and see if he can fulfill his dream of debuting on the top circuit.

Welcome to this frontier, Arturo Ortiz! 🤩 The Indomitable family is excited for you to join the team. 🤝#WithYouBravos pic.twitter.com/DYBw14Yl35 — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) January 10, 2024

Welcome to the Nest! 🦅 Illian Hernández joins our team through a loan. pic.twitter.com/sW2rYJ0Xh3 — Club América (@ClubAmerica) January 10, 2024

The gunner arrives on loan.

EXCITING🤩! 🗣|”I give my life on the court🏟 every time I step on it, every time I go to play I am the winner, I like to win, I don't like to draw or lose, winning is the only thing on my mind.” -Brandon Vazquez🇲🇽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5p2BhLy3wR — 🇺🇸The Anti_Tigre❌🐯 (@AntiTigre1) January 11, 2024

The Mexican American and selected from the USA He scored 43 goals and 15 assists in 143 commitments with the North American team.

While #AAAJ and #RosarioCentral They waited for Javier Correa to be released free of charge #SantosLaguna 🇲🇽, in #EDLP They agreed directly with the Mexican club, then with the player, that's why he had a slight advantage, good management from Pincha who has his arrival almost ready for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/8r86lLd4xj — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) January 10, 2024

The offensive player will sign a three-year contract.

The central defender, Jesús Gómez, is the new Xoloitzcuintle reinforcement. Welcome to Tijuana! Let's defend the Red and Black shirt with everything, 'Pue'! 🛡: Central Defense

🇲🇽: Mexican

🎂: 21 years#RevoluXion 🐕 — Xolos 🐕 (@Xolos) January 11, 2024