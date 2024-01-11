This Friday, January 12, the Clausura 2024 Tournament begins, of the Liga MX. As they still have some time to sign, the teams continue to arm themselves with everything and the Stove Football It's burning.
Here is the latest news heading into C2024:
This Wednesday it was announced that the Paraguayan had differences with the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi by not having him considered as a starter in the formation, which led to the defender being released this Thursday.
Blue Cross He is already looking for an accommodation for the side and it is mentioned that among those interested in signing him are the America and the Cougars.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo reported that the son of the Uruguayan Sebastian 'Loco' Abreu joins the Tolucacoming from the Sporting Defender From Uruguay.
The striker, who also has Mexican nationality, is on loan for one year with a purchase option, after having played last season with the Botafogo from Brazil.
The portal I amFiera announced that the Ecuadorian winger will no longer be reinforcement of Lionsince it will remain in the Barcelona Guayaquil from Ecuador, since they bought the letter, and the South American signed a four-year contract.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira reported that the River Plate executed the termination clause that he had Tiger by the Argentine midfielder and thus give it to Necaxa. The source details that everything has been agreed verbally and there will be a purchase option of three million dollars that can be executed until the end of 2024.
Nahuel Ferreira also reported that Velez Sarsfield, Lanus and Students of La Plataall from Argentina, contacted Striped to know the conditions of the Argentine goalkeeper, however, La Pandilla has no intention of negotiating him, in addition to La Sabandija having a contract valid until mid-2025 and an exit clause of 15 million dollars.
Juarez He continues to add pieces to his squad. The team announced the signing of the 20-year-old left back, from Americawho comes in the form of a loan for one year without a purchase option.
After a great year in Costa Rica with Heredianoit was mentioned that the Mexican forward would remain in said squad, however, he could make the trip to the Asian continent, as reported by the journalist Kevin Jimenez.
The gunner does not enter into plans Chivasso the Guadalajara team has an agreement with the Nantong Zhiyun from China for a definitive transfer for one million dollars with bonuses included.
The forward is still not happy with anything. The reporter Carlos Yustis of Telemundo explained that San Jose Earthquakesof the MLSsent a formal offer through the end of ChivasHowever, he would only go to the United States to Los Angeles or Miami.
For now it would remain frozen.
Mazatlan announced that it officially acquired the services of the Argentine defender of Central Rosary definitively, after validating the purchase clause in your contract. In this way, the defender will remain in the Faro Team until 2026.
Chivas He added a new element to his under-18 team. The Magician comes from Zapopan Falcons of the Premier league.
In this way, the midfielder will continue with his training and see if he can fulfill his dream of debuting on the top circuit.
As mentioned, the defender leaves the Cougars. Palermo joins Braves of Juarezafter having lost ground in the university team with the arrival of foreign defenders.
Although at first it was mentioned that the striker Pachuca would join the Necaxain the end it was not like that, since it was announced in a surprising way as the second reinforcement of the America.
The gunner arrives on loan.
Striped made the signing of the striker official FC Cincinnatiwho arrives to cover the Argentine's loss Rogelio Funes Mori.
The Mexican American and selected from the USA He scored 43 goals and 15 assists in 143 commitments with the North American team.
The departure of the Argentine from the Comarca is almost a fact. Cesar Merlo reported that the forward already has his destiny in Students of La Platasince the negotiations with Santos Laguna They were on good terms for a definitive sale.
The offensive player will sign a three-year contract.
Through their social networks, Xolos welcomed the central defender, who arrives from Santos Laguna and that he was part of the Mexican under-17 team.
According Julio Ibanez of TUDNthe directive of Cougars closely follows the Brazilian winger Ferencváros from Hungary. However, to do so they would have to free up an Untrained position in Mexico.
