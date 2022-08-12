Saturday, August 13, 2022
Video: thief fired his gun by mistake and killed his partner

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in World
Thief dies by bullet from his accomplice.

Offender dies from a stray bullet from his accomplice's weapon.

Photo:

El Universal (Mexico) / GDA

Offender dies by bullet loss from his accomplice’s weapon.

The security cameras of a neighborhood in the Dominican Republic captured the impressive images.

A group of criminals, who were in the middle of a motorcycle robbery, experienced distressing moments due to an accident with one of their weapons.

It was 2 o’clock in the morning on August 7 when security cameras in a neighborhood – the exact location is not yet known – in the Dominican Republic captured the moment when an attempted robbery went terribly wrong.

In the video, which has already gone viral because of how shocking it is, it can be seen when one of the robbers accidentally fires his firearm, with such bad luck that the bullet went directly into the head of his accomplice.

As a result of the impact, the young man fainted and crashed on the motorcycle on which he was being transported.

Realizing what had happened, those who were going to be victims of the robbery showed great surprise and confusion, since the delinquent hit by a projectile was lying dead a few meters from them.

*The images you are about to see are of a sensitive nature.

Later, it is seen how a woman on a motorcycle arrives at the scene, who apparently was the girlfriend of the deceased man, and cries when she sees the body bleed to death, while the thief who shot flees on her motorcycle.

*With information from El Universal (Mexico) / GDA

