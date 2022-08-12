Video: thief fired his gun by mistake and killed his partner

A group of criminals, who were in the middle of a motorcycle robbery, experienced distressing moments due to an accident with one of their weapons.

It was 2 o’clock in the morning on August 7 when security cameras in a neighborhood – the exact location is not yet known – in the Dominican Republic captured the moment when an attempted robbery went terribly wrong.

In the video, which has already gone viral because of how shocking it is, it can be seen when one of the robbers accidentally fires his firearm, with such bad luck that the bullet went directly into the head of his accomplice.

As a result of the impact, the young man fainted and crashed on the motorcycle on which he was being transported.

Realizing what had happened, those who were going to be victims of the robbery showed great surprise and confusion, since the delinquent hit by a projectile was lying dead a few meters from them.

*The images you are about to see are of a sensitive nature.

#Divine justice They were going to rob a group of people and one of the criminals shot him and ended up killing his accomplice. His girlfriend, also an accomplice, arrives, hugs the body and cries desperately. It happened in the Dominican Republic 🇩🇴@Pueblaonline pic.twitter.com/X9WPW0BT5h – Arturo Luna Silva (@ALunaSilva) August 11, 2022

Later, it is seen how a woman on a motorcycle arrives at the scene, who apparently was the girlfriend of the deceased man, and cries when she sees the body bleed to death, while the thief who shot flees on her motorcycle.

*With information from El Universal (Mexico) / GDA