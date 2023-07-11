The peso quoted in 17.05 units per dollar near the close of the session this Monday, with a gain ofl 0.48 percent against Friday’s reference price.

The Mexican currency appreciated for the second consecutive session, while the stock market fell, in a market without direction awaiting the release of a key inflation report in the United States this week.

Analysts also said investors continued to digest strong US jobs data released on Friday. While in China, figures were released that raised concerns about an economic slowdown.

“The full attention of the financial markets is on the US inflation figure,” CI Bank said in an analysis note.

For the rest of the week, the peso is expected to oscillate in a range of 16.95 to 17.40 per dollaraccording to CI Banco analysts.

Price of the dollar in banks in Mexico today July 10, 2023

The price of the dollar today July 10, 2023 in banks in Mexico:

BBVA Mexico – 16.40 pesos for purchase and 17.31 pesos for sale

Citibanamex – 16.60 pesos for purchase and 17.56 pesos for sale

Banco Azteca – 16.50 pesos for purchase and 17.39 pesos for sale

Banorte – 16.00 pesos for purchase and 17.40 pesos for sale