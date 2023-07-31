A member of the ‘barra brava’ of the lanus Argentine died this Monday, after being shot in the head during a confrontation between two factions of that violent group in the run-up to the game played this Sunday by his team and the Central barracks.

According to police sources, Jonathan Leonel Borda died this Monday “as a result of a wound sustained by a gunshot wound with an entry hole in the left temple”, after spending the night in serious condition at the Narciso López Hospital, Lanúsin the Buenos Aires suburbs.

In the run-up to the match for the twenty-seventh and last day of the Argentine League, which ended with a 2-0 win for Lanús, two groups of ‘barras bravas’ from ‘Granate’ got into a shootout in a square in that town from the province of Buenos Aires, located just 500 meters from the stadium.

Around 2:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) this Sunday, one of those factions was in the square where they usually meet on match days when they were surprised by the attack, from a truck, by another group from the ‘barra brava’ ‘.

The balance of the violent clash was six injured, one of which was the one who died today. Six men -five of them wounded- are detained in the case and, according to official information, they will be questioned on August 1st.

The police searched the homes of those apprehended, but found no evidence related to the confrontation. At the moment, the agents are analyzing the recordings from public and private cameras, in addition to collecting accounts from witnesses in the area of ​​the shooting.

EFE