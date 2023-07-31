Football | Jürgen Klopp dismissed Kylian Mbappé Liverpool rumours: “We laugh at them”

At least Kylian Mbappé’s new club is not Liverpool, if the club’s coach Jürgen Klopp is to be believed.

Football The manager of Liverpool, who plays in the English Premier League Jurgen Klopp has addressed the rumors that Paris Saint-Germain’s star player Kylian Mbappé might move to an English club.

Mbappé’s future at PSG is uncertain, as the player has announced that he will not continue with the club beyond next summer. PSG is not going to let the player go for free, so the alternative is to sell Mbappé now in the summer or at the latest during the January transfer window.

Al-Hilal, who plays in the Saudi Arabian league, has made Mbappé an offer of more than 300 million euros, but Mbappé is reportedly not interested in moving to Saudi Arabia.

Klopp pretty much cut off the wings of the Liverpool rumours, he says The Athletic.

“We laugh at them. I can say that he is a really good player, but the financial conditions do not suit us at all,” Klopp stated.

“I wouldn’t want to ruin the story, but as far as I know there is no point in this. Maybe someone else in our company is preparing something and wants to surprise me.”

However, Klopp adds: “But that hasn’t happened in the eight years I’ve been here. This would be the first time.”