Mexico.- Users of social networks remembered the viral video about the Christ who shook his head during a Holy Week mass.

The video of Christ was captured in a parish in AmozocPuebla, which went viral in 2021 at an Easter mass.

The recording sparked controversy. about the alleged movement of the image of Christand that it is supposedly a figure from the 17th year.

The parish of Amozoc issued a statement about the supposed miracle where he clarifies that the image of the “Holy Burial” is used to represent the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross and It has a system that allows it to have mobility in the head, arms and legs.

So it was not a “miracle” or manipulation by edition, but it is made to be able to move, since since 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations were carried out by transmission and they wanted to emphasize the moment that Christ dies on the cross.

They broadcast video of Christ who moves his head during Holy Week mass

However, the video generated astonishment in users of social networks.