In a natural history note published on Biotropicthe escape system of the dwarf reed snake has been studied, lo Pseudorabdion longiceps, which has been observed walking away with its tail in its mouth and flipping several times in the air; coiled snakes, such as Pseudorabdion longiceps, I am precisely the new subject of this article which explores if this frenetic movement may actually be a defense mechanism to ward off predators

Snakes are known to be creative when it comes to self-defense – just think they’ve been observed changing colour, producing smells, feigning death and trying to make themselves look bigger – now, thanks to the new study, it would appear they’re also getting creative in the way they try to escape from possible predators.

What scientists have determined from the study of Pseudorabdion longiceps

The scientists behind the study have precisely concluded that the rotational and chaotic movement of Pseudorabdion longiceps is actually a defense mechanism.

“The rotational movement performed by Pseudorabdion longiceps is very frenetic. Since these are small snakes about 15 centimeters long [6 pollici], look like a coiled piece of thread or a rubber band rolling across the ground. The speed, as well as the frantic movement, is one of the reasons we believe this behavior is used to disorient predators.”

explained the corresponding author in an interview, Evan Seng Huat Quah, PhD, from Malaysia Sabah University; Quah himself explained that this is a unique approach to snake movement, however he also believes it can be found in other snakes.

“We believe there are other reptile species that may employ the same defense mechanism. This type of rolling motion may be more prevalent than currently known in snakes, particularly in reed snakes of the Calamariinae family.

There are anecdotal reports of other species performing this behavior, including another member of the same genus, Pseudorabdion albonuchalis.

he finally said.

Most people would probably agree that seeing a snake coming towards you would be enough to make you spin and run, even before you can stop and consider whether it’s possible to cartwheel without legs, here’s why it can be an effective defense mechanismbut that is understandably so only used under dire circumstances due to the fact that it must be completely exhausting.

“This behavior is surprising as it is not a typical form of movement that we associate with snakes which are straight, lateral undulations, lateral and accordion movements. The rotational motion is also probably very metabolically taxing for the snake as they cannot sustain this behavior repeatedly or over long distances. It is a defense mechanism used only in cases of extreme duress.

Quah said.

The research team now hopes to explore how widespread wheeling is among snakes, including following a suggestion that some species within the same Calamariinae family have been observed coiling in a similarly frenetic fashion. Quah also hopes to collaborate with biomechanics researchers to better understand the kinetics behind wheeled snakes, something we doubt anyone had on their 2023 bingo card.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!