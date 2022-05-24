Mazatlan.- Magical Mexico. A country where anything can happen, from good deeds to some very bad ones, from genius and ingenuity to forgetfulness as in the viral video that you will see below, where a man in street condition was wet by workers who watered plants in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The above happened on Camarón Sábalo avenue, where a homeless subject rested peacefully on the central median. He was lying on the grass when a watering pipe slowly approached.

People who were in the area began to record, probably because they knew that a man was on the site. When the unit passed by the place where the subject was asleep, he wet him with the jet of a hose.

The affected person stood up immediately and complained to the person who “bathed” him, making at least three sleeve cuts that were reciprocated by the worker who only did the tasks entrusted to him: watering the central ridge.

Although there is a possibility that the employee did not see the man in street condition, there were those who noticed it but decided to document the moment instead of helping it not to be wet.

There is no certain information about the exact date the viral video was recorded. that accumulates almost 7 million views on the “Carlos Garcia” Facebook account, almost 3 thousand comments and more than 200 thousand likes.