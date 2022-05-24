A report from the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) of Mexico urged the Executive of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to create a comprehensive policy to protect the lives of journalists, human rights defenders and the environment, in the face of worrying murder figures that increase every day in the country. In addition, they presented the diagnosis made to the Protection Mechanism for threatened persons.

According to published data, between 2018, when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office, and 2021, 49 journalists were murdered in Mexico, for which the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) determines that it is urgent to search for the “means or instruments” to guarantee the safety of communicators and minimize attacks that seek to restrict freedom of expression.

The text assures that the protection mechanism for threatened people is insufficient and that “it is not enough to reform its operation, even raising its budget, if the structural conditions allow people, journalists and defenders to be threatened.”

The DD Commission. H H. establishes that it is necessary to go further “creating legislation that responds to reality”, since it has been proven that in many cases the mechanism has not worked to save the lives of the victims, so it is necessary to go to the root of the problematic.

Protesters demand justice for the murdered and disappeared environmentalists, in Mexico City. REUTERS – EDGARD GARRIDO

“It is good to offer those threatened protection measures, protection guards, a panic button, etc. However, the fundamental thing is to reverse the violent and threatening context that requires their protection and eliminate the causes of extraordinary aid, merely circumstantial to rebuild peace, doing justice and eliminating impunity, “says the CNDH.

The report explains that within the violent context there is “the role played by organized crime, local interests or the regionalization of each problem”, so it is necessary that the representatives of the municipalities and federal entities assume their obligations established in the Constitution and international treaties.

In the case of human rights defenders, only during the current administration there have been 94 homicides, while in the last six years the Commission recorded 161 murders of land defenders.

Protest against the murder and disappearance of journalists in Mexico. REUTERS – EDGARD GARRIDO

“They have their origin in organized crime, the prevailing impunity and the lack of a culture that measures the importance of their work, among other factors,” the text points out.

The figures have made the country one of the most dangerous for environmental defenders and journalists.

with EFE