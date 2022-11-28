Video: the world’s largest active volcano erupted

The volcano Mauna Loa of Hawaiithe largest in the world that is still active, erupted this Monday for the first time in almost 40 years.

The Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter that the eruption, for the moment, is limited to the area of ​​the volcano’s caldera and it does not present any risk to the communities that are located at the base of the mountain.

However, the same agency warned that some shelters have been opened as a precautionary measure.

“About half of Mauna Loa’s recorded eruptions have been confined to the caldera area without posing any danger to nearby populations,” the office explained.

The US National Weather Service said that a remnant of ash “less than a quarter of an inch” may accumulate in some parts of the island, so they recommended people with respiratory problems not to leave the house so as not to inhale the particles in the air.

The Mauna Loa volcano is located a few kilometers from Kilauea, which in 2018 suffered an eruption that destroyed more than 700 homes, forcing several residents to move.

EFE