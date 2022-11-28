With James Gunn taking over as co-CEO of DC Studios, many elements of this division are about to change. One of the biggest plans for the future is to expand this universe beyond the cinema, and that not only includes television, but also video game.

Through Twitter, Gunn revealed that the future of the DCEU, which will be known as the DCU, will not only be made up of the films that are in production, but also TV series, animated projects, and video games will be taken into account. This was what he commented:

“The DCU will be connected through film and television (and animation).”

And it is. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022

When asked if this would also take video games into consideration, Gunn responded with a “yes.” Unfortunately, there are no further details at the moment. For his part, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League not part of these plansso it is currently unknown what will be the first video game to be found within the DCU.

For his part, Marvel decided to leave these two worlds separate. It is so that at this time we do not have a great precedent that makes it clear if Warner Bros. is on the right path or not. On related topics, fans want Robert Downey Jr. to join the DCU. Similarly, Amy Addams talks about the possible return of him as Lois Lane.

Editor’s Note:

Although this sounds like an interesting idea, this sounds quite complicated. Although we still don’t know how the new DCU will work, including video games, which take more development time, and risk being delayed, could bring more problems when it comes to not only talking about the accessibility of these stories, but also on the release schedule.

Via: Eurogamer