On Tuesday, the police arrested the suspect, the day after an assault on a 70-year-old man, “Mohammed Riad”, who was burned on his way home from a mosque in Birmingham..

Anti-terrorism police participated in the investigation, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The police linked this attack to another that took place in the Ealing district of the capital, London, on February 27, during which an 82-year-old was set on fire outside a mosque..

On Wednesday, West Midlands Police said: “The man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.“.

“We completely understand the shock that has reverberated across the region following this incident,” said Police Chief Sean Wilson.“.

“Even though a man was arrested, we remain vigilant and we are urging the locals to do the same“.

In the Birmingham attack, the victim was taken to hospital for serious but not life-threatening burns..

In the previous assault, the suspect spoke to the victim before dousing him with what he believed to be fuel and setting him on fire, according to police..

The victim was treated for severe burns to his face and arms.