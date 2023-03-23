Campeche.- One fumigation plane failed in mid-flight, and the pilot tried to make an emergency landing as best he could, to avoid death, on some ranch land located in Champoton, Campeche.

After falling the aircraft spectacularly to the ground, the pilot, Gabriel R., ignored the injuries he had just suffered and quickly got out of the device as best he could, which immediately caught fire. fire. It was for seconds that the pilot, although wounded, avoided the death.

According to publications from that state, the events occurred at about 10:30 a.m. this Wednesday.

It is known that the plane fell on land of the ranch “San Pedro”located at the exit of shampoonear the junction to the town of ulumaand which is owned by the family of the current federal deputy Pablo Guillermo Angulo Briceño, of the PRI.

After witness reports, the Champotón police immediately came and located the pilot, who was injured but alive, for which they asked for the support of paramedics, who took the pilot of the yellow plane to a hospital. See also Sonic Frontiers, the release date for PC and console