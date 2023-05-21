Sunday, May 21, 2023
Video: the self-goal that goes around the world, incredible!

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: the self-goal that goes around the world, incredible!


close

self goal

self goal

self goal

Nobody in the stadium could believe it, but it happened.

In it soccer Very curious things happen and one of them is the own goals, which swarm in world tournaments, but the one that appeared in the Japanese championship, the truth is, is to cry.

He Vissel Kobe remains leader in the championship Japanafter playing 14 games, but not everything is rosy in that team.

It turns out that in the last game they drew 1-1 with the Kashiwa, but the joy was not total due to Yuki Honda’s own goal in the 66th minute.

without the star

yuya osako They had already beaten Vissel in the first half, but the decision to reject a ball from Honda was not the best, as their goalkeeper was distracted, having left the area.

The team of Andres Iniestawho did not play, since they had to be content with the point, but they cried over the own goal, since the three units were valuable.
