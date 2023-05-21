Board negotiations | Professor: The Ministry’s justification for encrypting the documents of government negotiations is strange

The Ministry of Finance is secreting documents sent to government negotiations. According to the professor of public law, documents become public when they are sent from the ministry.

Ministry of Finance the decision to hide the documents submitted to government negotiations is not based on a proper interpretation of the law, says the professor of public law Tomi Voutilainen.

Tomi Voutilainen, professor of public law at the University of Eastern Finland

The Ministry of Finance is refused to be released to the media several documents submitted to the government negotiations. For example, the ministry’s opinion is that civil servants’ answers to government negotiators’ various requests for clarification are not public.

The ministry has justified the matter by saying that the documents it sent were incomplete and therefore would not have become public according to the Publicity Act.

“In the ministry, documents have also been drawn up and submitted to the government negotiations, which will continue to be worked on in the ministry. These documents are not yet final and independent entities ready for their intended use as intended by section 6, paragraph 5 of the Publicity Act,” the ministry replied to HS’s request for information.

of the University of Eastern Finland public law professor Tomi Voutilainen finds the ministry’s thinking model strange.

“If documents are sent from the ministry that present various reports, then they cannot be unfinished. They are ready the moment they are delivered. If any document needs to be supplemented, it will be a new document that will be delivered from the ministry to the government negotiators,” he tells HS.

According to Voutilainen, the document becomes public when it leaves the ministry, as long as it does not contain confidential information.

“So the document is ready when it leaves organization X in any direction,” says Voutilainen.

“You can’t start to obscure information with such an incomplete argument.”

Voutilainen says that the ministry has sought an interpretation of a matter that has no room for interpretation.

He states that the law on publicity is based on the fact that publicity must be optimized. The law also stipulates that when a document goes from one authority to another, it becomes public in the authority that sent the document.

In all ministries, documents related to government negotiations have not been handled in the same way as in the Ministry of Finance.

For example, the Ministry of Justice seems to interpret the Publicity Act in different ways. It is made public self-initiated answers to government negotiators’ questions and clarification requests.

“ “If any document needs to be supplemented, it is a new document.”

Incidentswhere the ministries have refused to give documents citing incompleteness, has happened before.

For example last year several ministries refused to hand over the framework proposals and proposals for the public finance plan prepared for the framework exercise.

At that time, Emeritus Professor Olli Mäenpää wondered about the activities of the ministries.

“The Ministry’s proposal becomes public when it is signed or certified in a similar way. You don’t have to wait so long for the proposal to be made public until the actual public finance plan is decided. It is public as soon as it leaves the ministry or even before that when it is signed,” Mäenpää told STT.

Voutilainen says that at that time the ministries forgot that each ministry is its own authority.

“When the ministry sends the documents to the Ministry of Finance for preparation, they become public immediately,” he states.

Publicity cannot be restricted without a factual and legal basis, Voutilainen reminds.

“The law must be interpreted in such a way that the authority does not create wider powers for itself than is allowed in the legislation.”

Board negotiations are a complex administrative entity involving many actors.

The ministry is not a party to the negotiations, but responds to the inquiries and document requests submitted to it about the government negotiations as a side authority, Voutilainen emphasizes.

Government negotiators, on the other hand, are outside the administration, not authorities.

Parliament is responsible for the process of government negotiations. However, the groups in the government negotiations are not institutions of the parliament, but groups organized by the parties, Voutilainen explains.