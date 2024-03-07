Atlético Nacional continues to go through very difficult times. They were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores in the second qualifying phase, after losing both matches against Nacional of Paraguay (1-0 in Asunción and 0-3 in Medellín.

In the local League, things are not going well either. The greens occupy place 16 in the tournament, with just nine points, and are five behind the eighth, Deportivo Cali, after ten days. It should be remembered that Nacional has a postponed match against Jaguares in Montería, which will be played on March 27.

For now, the team took emergency measures and hired a foreign coach, the Uruguayan Pablo Repetto, runner-up in the Copa Libertadores with Independiente del Valle in 2016.

“On the field the results must speak, I can say many things here, but if the team improves in sports we generate the unity we need,” Repetto said in his presentation.

Nacional bids farewell to another player: Brahian Palacios leaves

This Thursday, Atlético Nacional announced on its social networks the departure of Brahian Palacios, who was transferred to Atlético Mineiro, from Brazil.

Palacios, a 20-year-old winger, managed to play 56 games for the green club and scored four goals. He also comes from playing in the Colombia Under-23 National Team that failed in its attempt to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The greens made the announcement of Palacios' departure in a video on their YouTube account.

According to the announcement, Atlético Mineiro acquired 80 percent of Palacios' sports rights.

He is the second player to leave the club this week. Last Monday, Dorlan Pabón announced that he was resigning from the team, citing personal reasons.

