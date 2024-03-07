urgent warning to residents of the Wilshire area of ​​Los Angeles, due to a series of California law enforcement issued adue to a series of burglaries involving the use of wifi jamming technology by thieves. This new type of robbery is generating concern among residents and has led the Police to take preventive measures to avoid future incidents.

According to reports from the Los Angeles Policeburglaries are occurring in Wilshire area neighborhoods and are being carried out by groups of three to four suspects. These individuals enter the residences through second-floor balconies and once inside, they primarily target the main rooms in search of high-value jewelry, purses, cash, and other valuables.

The alarming thing about these thefts is that criminals are using wifi jamming technology to deactivate surveillance cameras and home alarm systems. This tactic allows them to carry out their criminal activities without being detected, thus increasing the difficulty of capturing and detaining them.

Given this situation, authorities urge residents to take extra precautions to protect your homes and belongings. A number of recommendations are provided to deter this type of theft, ranging from securing electrical switch boxes with padlocks to installing tracking systems on valuables such as jewelry and vehicles.

Additionally, residents are warned that avoid revealing on social networks or to drivers of transportation services such as Uber, Lyft or taxis who will be away from home, as this could alert potential thieves to the owners' absence.

Recommendations include securing switches and avoiding revealing absences on social media. Photo:iStock Share

What to do to avoid theft with Wi-Fi interference technology?

Another important preventive measure is remain alert for the presence of suspicious vehicles with temporary license plates, dealership or rental in the neighborhoods. These vehicles could be being used by thieves as getaway vehicles.

Additionally, residents are recommended to establish a communication network with your trusted neighbors and help each other keep an eye on their homes during extended absences. This can help deter thieves and quickly alert authorities in the event of any suspicious activity.

Law enforcement authorities are also encouraging anyone with information about these crimes to contact thes LAPD Wilshire Robbery Detectives. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers. Faced with this new type of theft, it is important that California residents be alert and take all necessary precautions to protect their homes and ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones.