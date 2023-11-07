You thought dashcam compilations were only recorded abroad? No, there are also plenty of leading actors, extras and cameramen in the Netherlands. Someone was even able to dedicate a successful YouTube channel to it. Every Dutch dashcam compilation receives thousands to millions of views. The latest edition was published this week.

Once again there is plenty to enjoy, or to be sad about, if you value cars. Then comfort yourself with the thought that it is a kind of disaster tourism: no one wants it to happen to you, but we would love to watch it. For example, you see how someone wants to drive quietly on the highway until the driver encounters a real quad and motorcycle gang, including the necessary wheelies.

Furthermore, many cars are pushed off the road by unhappy people, drivers are still trying to overtake while oncoming traffic approaches and a number of cyclists are victims of inattentive motorists. In short, much of what you expect from the latest Dutch dashcam compilation.