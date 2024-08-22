DIndependiente Medellín is meeting expectations and has, for now, made it to the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana, their best historical performance in the tournament.

The team led by Alejandro Restrepo is winning 2-0 against Palestino, from Chile, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in Pereira, and thus takes the lead after having tied 2-2 in the first leg eight days ago in Santiago.

Medellín took the lead in the 29th minute, when Iván Román tried to clear the ball from Diego Moreno and ended up sending the ball into his own net.

Then, at 42, midfielder Jaime Alvarado capitalized on a bad clearance by Nicolás Linares and shot from mid-distance to score the second goal for the Poderoso.

Already in the second half, Leyser Chaverra, from a penalty, increased the score for Medellín, in the 66th minute.

Palestino did not recover from the blow and a minute after Chaverra’s goal, Baldomero Perlaza scored with a header to seal the 4-0 win.

Medellín will face Lanús of Argentina in the quarterfinals, for now, who are currently beating Liga de Quito 2-1, the same score by which they won the first leg in Ecuador.

News in development.

