Sinaloa, Mexico.- The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya (Morena), assured that he is not afraid of an investigation against him for being identified in a letter from Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada as a participant in a meeting at a ranch where the capo was kidnapped, and in turn, it is presumed that Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, former rector of the UAS, was also murdered there.

When questioned by local media, Rocha Moya said that the accusations about the July 25 meeting were made by those who are making politics against him to affect President López Obrador.

“I’m not afraid of anything, when you’re clean, transparent, that the contras invent for us, those who are making politics out of any fact, they are looking to affect the president through me, I have told them, there is no fear of anything,” he said. After being arrested in the United States on July 25, ‘El Mayo’, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, days later published a letter in which he accused ‘Los Chapitos’ of treason to trick him into going to an alleged meeting in which those accused would be present, then kidnapping him and finally being transferred to the neighboring country in an airplane.

Are you going to resign? they insisted.

“Why, tell me why? Give me an element of why, because some journalist from the contras said it. The question you are asking me about, whether he showed up or whether I will have any questions, is a political question,” he added.

Resignation from FGE due to irregularities in Cuén-‘El Mayo’ case

Just last week, Sara Bruna Quiñonez resigned from her position as Attorney General of the State on the recommendation of Rocha Moya, after the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) indicated that the state institution presented irregularities in the investigation file for the murder of Cuén Ojeda.

On July 25, the same day of the kidnapping and murder, the governor assured that he was traveling in California on a “mini vacation” with his family. The FGR, who concluded on Wednesday that the state investigation was wrong, considered since August 16 that there were irregularities that projected that Cuén Ojeda was not shot to death at a gas station and during a robbery, as stated by the FGE of Sinaloa. “In the autopsy, the immediate cadaveric signs are not correctly established, and the measures for preserving the body were not complied with, allowing an incineration that is contrary to criminalistic practices on homicide investigation. “The body (of Cuén) has a strong hematoma on the head and received four shots in the legs; the video from the gas station has sound and only one shot is heard, while the three gas station employees do not report having heard shots,” described the FGR.