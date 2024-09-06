Sevastopol Governor Razvozhaev reported on the planned destruction of ammunition

Sevastopol plans to destroy ammunition from the Great Patriotic War. This was reported by the city’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the events will take place approximately from 15:00 to 17:00. The projectile is planned to be detonated at a test site located in the Kara-Koba area.

“If you hear loud noises, don’t worry,” the mayor wrote. He did not provide any other details.

Earlier in Krasnodar Krai, eyewitnesses filmed an aerial bomb from the Great Patriotic War lying near a highway. According to them, the shell is in a forest about three hundred meters from the M-4 “Don” highway, not far from Novorossiysk.