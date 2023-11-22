Last Tuesday night, Argentina achieved a victory that, for some, can be compared to winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup: They beat Brazil 0 to 1 and took away the historic undefeated record that the ‘Canarinha’ had in their home games in World Cup qualifying matches.

And, before the game, the atmosphere of the classic was experienced on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro and a scene has stolen attention on social networks.

In a video clip, the “humiliation” that a street soft drink vendor gave to an Argentine fan and tourist was recorded. The two men bet on whoever of them could give more touches to a ball without dropping it. The Brazilian beat him by showing incredible skill.

The first to attempt the challenge was the fan, who although he could have touched the ball several times, did so in a spectacular manner and after giving the ball the last hit he ended up falling on the sand.

The street vendor surprised those who were witnessing the challenge, the majority Argentine fans. He did not ask for the tray with the soft drinks, but rather he began to touch the ball while holding it.

Furthermore, unlike the Argentine tourist, the Brazilian street vendor stayed in one place, tapping the ball. Given the skill demonstrated by the seller, the fan Argentinian began to throw sand at the seller’s feet, and other people began to do the same. However, this did not unnerve the seller and, on the contrary, he did a caper, touched the ball and passed his foot under it, twice.

Finally, the street vendor finished his challenge by throwing his ball upwards before the astonished gaze of the spectators.

! 🎥🚬 In Rio de Janeiro, an Argentine fan 🇦🇷 bet with a Brazilian 🇧🇷, a street vendor of drinks, to see who gets the most touches… the rest is HISTORY…pic.twitter.com/LS1Dc5lrkP — LaSonrisaDelFútbol (@el16deaimar) November 21, 2023

