The family of Antonella Rocuzzo, the wife of Argentine star Lionel Messi, once again became a victim of criminals in Rosario, the hometown of the world champion captain.

It is the second incident related to Rocuzzo and the supermarkets his family owns so far this year. According to the newspaper La Capital, from Rosario, “Three people, among whom was a cousin of Antonela Roccuzzo, were assaulted by two criminals.”

The Chevrolet Onix in which the three people were riding was hit by another car. “They pulled another vehicle alongside, fired a gunshot to force them to stop and stole a million-dollar sum of money,” reports La Capital.

The car stopped and the criminals forced the occupants to get out of the vehicle. Then they took two bags with eight million Argentine pesos in cash (about 91 million Colombian pesos).

The attack on one of the Rocuzzo family supermarkets

One of the supermarkets owned by the Rocuzzo family had already received an attack on March 2. That day, a group of hitmen shot up the façade of the establishment.

The attackers, who were traveling on a motorcycle around 3 in the morning, left a sign threatening the Inter Miami star. “Messi, we are waiting for you, (Pablo) Javkin is a drug trafficker and he is not going to take care of you,” said the threat, referring to the mayor of Rosario.

The robbery occurred hours after Messi led Argentina’s 0-1 victory against Brazil at the Maracana, a result that ended the five-time world champion’s historic unbeaten record at home in the tie.

Until now, the Police have not reported the capture of the assailants of Messi’s wife’s relatives.

