The French striker Andy Delort, from the Qatari Umm-Salal, collapsed and convulsed on the field of play in the 16th minute of the final of the Qatar Stars Cup against Al Arabi.

Ten minutes after scoring his team's first goal, the French striker began to spin around before falling to the ground and beginning to convulse.

(Video: the spectacular goal that has the world with its mouth open, from another planet!) (Luis Díaz: Liverpool vs. Arsenal, great game, day, time and where to watch)

Scare

Andy Delort was quickly treated by the medical services present at the stadium.

The match continued and, according to the French press, the footballer was seen on the bench for the second half.

An Andy Delort who has five goals and four assists in 12 games with Umm-Salal, where he arrived last summer from French side Nantes.

The forward has spent almost his entire career in French football, in addition to 14 games in the Tigres UANL Mexican, during the 2016-2017 season, and 11 matches in the Wigan Athletic English in 2014-2015.

(Pan American Games 2027: Colombia receives a hard blow, Panam Sports opens call)