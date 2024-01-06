Ukrainian officials said Saturday they had evidence that Russia fired missiles supplied by North Korea at the eastern city of Kharkiv earlier this week. During the day, a Russian attack on Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, left 11 dead, including five children, and Ukraine said it had attacked the Saki military base again, in Crimea.

The Kharkiv region prosecutor's office said a missile that hit the city center on Jan. 2 appears to have been manufactured in North Korea.

Researchers who examined parts of the missile concluded that the rocket was visually and technically different from Russian models.

The missile is ten millimeters larger in diameter, the internal coiling of the cables is also different and has unusual inscriptions, the researchers said.

As a result of a missile attack against the city, two elderly women were killed and another 62 people were injured, including six children.

Remnants of an unidentified missile are seen at the site where residential buildings were severely damaged during a Russian missile attack, following a Russian attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, on January 2, 2024. © Sofia Gatilova / Reuters

Dozens of buildings were also damaged.

On Thursday, the United States said U.S. intelligence officials have confirmed that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and would be seeking short-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish weapons for its military campaign against Kiev.

Attack on Pokrovsk leaves 11 dead, including five children

11 people were killed on Saturday in Russian bombings in the occupied Ukrainian province of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

Among the dead were five children, while another eight people were injured in the attack, the official said.

During the day, and further south of the territory at war, the Ukrainian Army stated on Saturday that it attacked the Saki military air base in the west of the Crimean peninsula, occupied by Russia since 2014.

Russian officials did not comment on the alleged attack, but Russia's Defense Ministry said in the early hours of Saturday that it had successfully shot down four Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula overnight.

Later on Saturday, the Russian ministry reported that its air defense forces had shot down six anti-ship missiles over the Black Sea.