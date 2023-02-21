Despite the fact that a young student from the National Polytechnic Institute and his girlfriend, a student from the Executive University of the State of Mexico, were victims of robbery by two armed individuals in the State of Mexico, now both are imprisoned for the crime of murder of the same.

Is about Jorge Humberto Reyes Herrera and his girlfriend Zuri Guadalupe Sanchez Gomezboth students of Communication Engineering and Electronics at the Escuela Superior de Ingeniería Mecánica (ESIME) Culhuacán of the IPN and a Bachelor’s Degree in Pedagogy from the Edomex Elective University (UEECM), respectively.

The couple traveled quietly aboard a scooter on the night of November 19, around 10:00 p.m., after attending a party with the young woman’s sister and mother; they traveled in a Didi platform car.

They steal their motorcycle and end up in prison for the death of assailants

The couple traveled aboard the scooter to return to their homes; however, both were intercepted by at least four armed subjects aboard a van who managed to strip them of the vehicle unit.

In fact, the young IPN student suffered a blow to the hands because he tried to resist the assault.

Later, without a scooter and according to their families, the students asked for a taxi from Didi to get home. The next day they went to the Public Ministry to present the robbery complaint.

However, just at dawn the following day (December 20) the assailants of Jorge and Zuri were found dead as a result of a lynching near the Los Alamos neighborhood in the Mexican municipality of Chalco.

And it is that residents of Tlapala and Cuautzingo lynched three young people, whom they identified as assailants, and left their bodies on an irrigation canal on Avenida de Los Pinos and Calle Cuauhtémoc.

They put ‘a four’ to put them in prison

According to the mother of the IPN student, they went to the MP at noon, but since it was Sunday and a holiday they were told that they would be called as soon as possible, but it was not until November 28 that they did so and they were informed that they had to report to the neighboring municipality of Ixtapaluca where they were told that they were not victims but murderers.

At the lynching scene with three bodies, they found the truck with which they allegedly intercepted the young students and the scooter that the IPN student had just stolen while he was traveling with his girlfriend Zuri.

It seems the Mexican authority assures that both higher level students participated in the lynching of their assailants; However, they have evidence of the trip in Didi that they ended up taking to return home after the robbery and a call that Zuri made to Locatel to report the scooter.

Finally, as part of a romantic family date gone wrong, the college couple was summoned to testify last Valentine’s Day, but both were arrested.

It is presumed that the arrest was for beating a police officer and then for bribery, although the family considers that these are charges for both being imprisoned. The youths currently remain inside the Huitzilgo prison in Chalco.

Demanding justice for the case of their children, the mothers of Jorge and Zuri have demonstrated in the courts and chained themselves to demand the release of both whom they have not been allowed to see since then. Look at the video: