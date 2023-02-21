Alisson also made a serious mistake: see Real Madrid draw

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alisson Becker (left) suffers after Viniicius Junior’s goal.
The Liverpool goalkeeper returned the favor after a terrible miss from Thibaut Courtois.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
In barely 22 minutes, the Real Madrid fans went from stupor to hope in a game that they were losing 2-0, with a serious mistake by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, to go to half-time with a two-goal tie.
The Brazilian Vinicius Junior scored both goals for the team led by Carlo Ancelotti. The goal of equality, as it had happened in the 2-0 win against Liverpool, came after a serious mistake by the goalkeeper, in this case, the Brazilian Alisson Becker.
Alisson was unable to clear a ball from his area and failed to deliver it to a teammate. The ball hit his compatriot Vinicius before going into his goal.
News in development.
