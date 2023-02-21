Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Alisson also made a serious mistake: see Real Madrid draw

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Alisson also made a serious mistake: see Real Madrid draw


Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker (left) suffers after Viniicius Junior’s goal.

Alisson Becker (left) suffers after Viniicius Junior’s goal.

The Liverpool goalkeeper returned the favor after a terrible miss from Thibaut Courtois.

In barely 22 minutes, the Real Madrid fans went from stupor to hope in a game that they were losing 2-0, with a serious mistake by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, to go to half-time with a two-goal tie.

The Brazilian Vinicius Junior scored both goals for the team led by Carlo Ancelotti. The goal of equality, as it had happened in the 2-0 win against Liverpool, came after a serious mistake by the goalkeeper, in this case, the Brazilian Alisson Becker.

Alisson was unable to clear a ball from his area and failed to deliver it to a teammate. The ball hit his compatriot Vinicius before going into his goal.

News in development.

SPORTS

