A woman, whose identity has not yet been revealed, assaulted a man who tried to put his hand on her thigh inside a supermarketlast Sunday, in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

The young woman, according to information released by the Porto Alegre 24h portal, works as a gas station attendant and was having a coffee when she was surprised by a passing man who touched her thigh. The footage shows her immediately getting up and starting to punch the stalker, who runs away scared..

All the action was captured by security cameras inside the store. The Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul reported that no incident has been recorded so far.

The assistant’s reaction went viral on social media. Among the reactions of social network users have expressed both support and rejection of the woman’s response. “Unfortunately not all women can defend themselves against men like this”, wrote a user in the comments of the video shared by the Brazilian media ‘SBT News’.

Other people have expressed distaste for what They consider it too violent a reaction on the part of the woman.

Figures of aggression against women in Brazil

According to a report prepared by the Brazilian NGO Foro de Seguridad Pública, In 2021, nearly 56,000 cases of sexual assault against women were recorded. Although since 2020 there has been a decrease in femicides, they explained that this is because most of these cases occur with sentimental partners as perpetrators and the confinements meant that women had to be with their aggressors constantly.

For its part, the Brazilian criminal code allows legitimate defense responses to possible attacks. Article 25 of the document states that “It is considered in legitimate defense whoever uses necessary means in a moderate way to repel an unjust aggression (…) in protection of their own or personal rights.”

To date, no complaints have been filed about either of the two involved in the incident recorded by the store’s security cameras at the gasoline pump.

