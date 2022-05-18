Faced with the threat posed by a neighbor like Russia, Sweden and Finland abandoned their historical military neutrality and announced their incorporation into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the military alliance led by the United States and of which several European countries are part. , which emerged after World War II and spread after the fall of the Soviet Union. What does this decision mean for Russia? We analyze it in our edition of El Debate.

In the past Finland was part of the Russian Empire, in the midst of the revolution it became independent and only three months after the start of the Second World War it was invaded by the Red Army in the ‘Winter War’. The Finnish fear of a similar incursion has led to a small but very well trained and advanced army.

But 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia are more than enough for Finland to take preventive measures in the face of recent actions and arguments made by the Kremlin. That implies abandoning 80 years of neutrality.

For its part, Sweden does not have a border with Russia, but off its coast is the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, where there is a permanent Russian military presence. The possibility of a move into Finland makes Stockholm fear that Russia may advance to Sweden.

Sweden’s extensive military industry has also been involved in the Ukrainian conflict through the European Union. An argument that Moscow can use against him, according to some Swedish media.

Meanwhile, Russia responded, in some ways better than the international community thought, after weeks of threatening Sweden and Finland. President Vladimir Putin said that it does not matter if these countries join NATO, what he fears is the deployment of weapons in these two countries.

Does the incorporation of Sweden and Finland into NATO represent a new spark of instability in Europe? How will the unpredictable Russia act? What does it mean for NATO that these two militarily technical, modern and organized countries join? Is a new debate opening on the concept of “neutrality” in Europe? In this edition of El Debate we analyze these points from the hand of our guests:

– Zayra Badillo, international analyst and historian of Russia and the Soviet Union.

– Antonio Barrios Oviedo, analyst and specialist in international conflicts, in origin and expansion of NATO.