Sunday, July 16, 2023
Video: spectacular fall of a cyclist who was in the leading batch of the Tour de France

July 16, 2023
in Sports
Tour de France

Tour de France.

Tour de France.

He was going to catch a caramañola and it fell to the ground.

Stage 15 of the Tour de France This Sunday between Les Gets les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179 kilometres, has been tough for cyclists.

There have been several falls that have occurred during a complicated day and with a high end, of many battles.
Strong hit

The leading lot was large and with 15 kilometers to go, the escapees were risking victory.

And on the last descent, the cyclist Krists Neilandsfrom the Israel team, had a spectacular fall while pedaling.

The rider took the caramañola that was passed to him from the accompanying car, but lost his balance and fell to the ground, at a difficult moment.

The video reveals the way in which Neilands had this delicate incident, but fortunately it did not have major consequences.

Colombians have also fallen Egan Bernal and Rigoberto Urán, who are still in the race.
Sports

