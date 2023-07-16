Video: spectacular fall of a cyclist who was in the leading batch of the Tour de France

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tour de France.
He was going to catch a caramañola and it fell to the ground.
Stage 15 of the Tour de France This Sunday between Les Gets les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179 kilometres, has been tough for cyclists.
There have been several falls that have occurred during a complicated day and with a high end, of many battles.
(Video: very hard fall of Rigoberto Urán in difficult descent of the Tour de France)
(Daniel Martínez abandons the Tour de France due to a concussion)
Strong hit
The leading lot was large and with 15 kilometers to go, the escapees were risking victory.
And on the last descent, the cyclist Krists Neilandsfrom the Israel team, had a spectacular fall while pedaling.
The rider took the caramañola that was passed to him from the accompanying car, but lost his balance and fell to the ground, at a difficult moment.
The video reveals the way in which Neilands had this delicate incident, but fortunately it did not have major consequences.
Colombians have also fallen Egan Bernal and Rigoberto Urán, who are still in the race.
(Video of Colombia vs. Ireland comes to light: this was the foul that sparked the controversy) (Video: Egan Bernal, victim of a brutal and massive fall in the Tour de France)
