From the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull will be even more dominant in Formula 1.

We are experiencing an unprecedented level of dominance in Formula 1 these days. Red Bull has the other teams on the ropes. The first ten races of the year were all won by the team from Milton Keynes. Our hero Verstappen won eight races and is now practically champion. Second Sergio Perez caught the ball twice when Max dropped it a bit. He took the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia and the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan. Verstappen was second in those races, so it’s not that he fell through the ice there. The Dutchman is experiencing a truly unprecedented season. One could speak of a ridiculous success.

We Dutch still like it all, although it is also starting to get a bit boring for us. But for people from other countries, it must be very boring by now. Max is more dominant than Schumacher and Hamilton have ever been. And that means something. After all, they too had seasons in which they really had nothing to fear from anyone for the title.

For the ‘haters’ or lovers of battle, there is bad news. Auto Motor und Sport knows that the RB19 will be even faster from Hungary. This time, the sidepods are addressed. Max already hinted at this update in Silverstone. The adjustment is reportedly good for an additional 0.2 seconds of time saved per lap. So that is a significant improvement in Formula 1.

If it all turns out as expected, Max will become even more dominant. There will probably never be a reason to ram someone off the track from P1. And Perez will probably finally be able to make it to Q3 again. The other teams meanwhile don’t seem to be able to make a fist.

Aston Martin is sinking. Ferrari is whimsical like an Italian supermodel with a penchant for Peruvian marching powder. Mercedes does not seem to be able to make the turn after overturning the size zero concept. And now McLaren seems to have taken a step, but it turned out to be not nearly enough in Silverstone to make Red Bull nervous.

In the meantime, Max’s team will of course continue to develop. There is no reason not to do it, because the regulations for next year remain the same. There is no need to shift attention to next year’s car. Because that will, at least at Red Bull, simply be a further development of this year’s car.

It is therefore up to the other teams to convert the surplus time in the wind tunnel into faster development on the track. But for now, they don’t seem to be succeeding. Will Red Bull win all races this year? Let us know in the comments!

