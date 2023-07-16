Carlos Alcaraz is the new king of Wimbledon. At the age of 20, the Spanish phenomenon defeated the “cannibal” Djokovic, preventing him from reaching Roger Federer with 8 trophies on the most prestigious grass in the world and from reaching, once again this year, the coveted Grand Slam.

First set in total control for the Serbian champion, who wins two consecutive breaks and closes on 6-1. Alcaraz shakes off the excitement of the final and start playing: the real match begins in the second set. And what a match. Point to point, game to game until the final tie break. Which Alcaraz takes home with a score of 8-6.

Djokovic accuses the blow, and loses lucidity: the third set, although fought and often with advantages, ends 6-1 for the 20-year-old from El Palmar. That in the fourth, despite playing at the height of the Serbian, he misses a few too many points and is down by a break. Enough to be fatal to him in the face of a more determined and concentrated Nole than ever. He goes to the fifth.

It’s a real battle, point to point. In the third game Djokovic misses a simple forehand and concedes a break point: Alcaraz doesn’t need to be asked and, at the end of one of the most spectacular exchanges of the match, he takes up 2-1. and confirms his innings with relative ease. The match continues on the service of the two fighters. Alcaraz doesn’t give up, Djokovic fails to snatch his serve. And the game of truth arrives: 5-4, Alcaraz serve. A mistake, a champion lob, a champion volley… the Spaniard doesn’t tremble. He gets himself a championship point and doesn’t miss it. He’s the new Wimbledon champion.