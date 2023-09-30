Friday, September 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: school bus with 22 children crashed into a car and burst into flames

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 29, 2023
in World
0
Video: school bus with 22 children crashed into a car and burst into flames

Close


Close

Bus on fire in the United States

The students had already left the bus when the authorities arrived.

Photo:

Twitter @Alphafox78

The students had already left the bus when authorities arrived.

The driver of the vehicle would have suffered a ‘medical emergency’. There was one death and two injuries.

Last Thursday, September 28, an emergency occurred on an avenue in Webster, in the state of New York (United States). when a school bus burst into flames after colliding with a car.

(Be sure to read: Groom cries at funeral after a fire at his wedding left more than 100 dead).

See also  Trump calls military operation "a very sad thing for the world"

At least 22 students and three adults were transported in the school vehicle.As reported Telemundo.

Apparently, according to the first versions of the authorities, the driver of the vehicle had suffered a “medical emergency that triggered the tragedy,” the aforementioned media indicated.

The accident left one person dead, the driver of the car himself, and two people injured, among whom were an adult and a child.

(Also: They control fire at the Sidoc plant, in the industrial zone of Yumbo, Valle).

“Prior to our arrival, the students left the scene and walked down Lake Road to the next intersection, I believe to be away from the chaos that was unfolding,” said Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier.

In a video shared by the media, you can see how both vehicles, both the car and the bus, burn in flames on the side of the road and from there a thick column of smoke rises, a situation that the firefighters were trying to control.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

See also  Guarantees drawn up long after 2005, the nullity is not automatic

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #school #bus #children #crashed #car #burst #flames

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tirso Duarte, former Charanga Habanera singer, dies in Colombia

Tirso Duarte, former Charanga Habanera singer, dies in Colombia

Recommended

No Result
View All Result