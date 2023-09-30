Video: school bus with 22 children crashed into a car and burst into flames

Last Thursday, September 28, an emergency occurred on an avenue in Webster, in the state of New York (United States). when a school bus burst into flames after colliding with a car.

At least 22 students and three adults were transported in the school vehicle.As reported Telemundo.



Apparently, according to the first versions of the authorities, the driver of the vehicle had suffered a “medical emergency that triggered the tragedy,” the aforementioned media indicated.

The accident left one person dead, the driver of the car himself, and two people injured, among whom were an adult and a child.

“Prior to our arrival, the students left the scene and walked down Lake Road to the next intersection, I believe to be away from the chaos that was unfolding,” said Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier.

In a video shared by the media, you can see how both vehicles, both the car and the bus, burn in flames on the side of the road and from there a thick column of smoke rises, a situation that the firefighters were trying to control.

Webster, NY: One person died and two others were injured in a crash between a Wayne Central school bus and car Wednesday afternoon.

