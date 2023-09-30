In Colombiathe tragic death of the Cuban singer has been confirmed Tirso Duarte. The unfortunate event occurred in the municipality of Tumaco (Colombia) and it was due to a brutal physical attack, which included a sharp object, that left irreversible damage to the artist. The news was confirmed by his manager through social networks.

What happened to Tirso Duarte?

The Cuban singer Tirso Duarte this one passed away Friday September 29 after being the victim of a brutal attack in the municipality of Tumaco, Colombia. In the first instance he was taken at 7 am to the Intensive Care Unit at the Divino Niño hospital in Tumaco, but Due to the severity of his injuries, he was rushed to the Pasto Hospital..

According to his manager, Rosa González, the doctor who received the singer told him: “He arrived with a brain trauma, multiple blows and a stab wound to his back. X-rays showed fractures in his skull and also bruises on his right eye.”

Who was Tirso Duarte?

Tirso Duarte He was a composer, pianist and arranger born April 12, 1978 in Havana, Cubabut it was in Cali, Colombia, where he found his home and developed his musical career.

Photo: Tirso Duarte’s YouTube channel

Also known as ‘The Black Angel’ or as ‘The Pearl of the Pacific’the sonero gained recognition from the Latin American salsero public thanks to songs like ‘Pa’ Cali I’m Going’ and ‘The Richest Kiss’as well as for his outstanding participation in the orchestra The Havana Charanga.