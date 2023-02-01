Video | Russia cut off the electricity, so 48-year-old Tony-gorilla is kept warm by a wood stove

The residents of the Kiev zoo have also had to suffer after Russia attacked the infrastructure of Ukraine.

of Kiev the zoo has been struggling to keep its residents warm since Russia attacked Ukraine’s infrastructure network. The strikes have caused several power outages across the country.

For example, monkeys belonging to the primate tribe need a temperature of about 20 degrees to survive. Valentina Dykarova Told about the zoo in Kiev For US Newsthat the monkey farm had to get a wood stove, which can be heated after power cuts cut off the heat distribution.

One of the monkey zoo’s residents is 48-year-old Tony-gorilla. Tony and the other residents get light during power outages with battery-operated lamps. Monkeys need light to stay active. In the dark, they might stop eating, for example.

