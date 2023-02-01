Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday February 1, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday February 1, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, Venus will still be against it, but this is the last month to do it, from March the astral picture will be much better. Grit your teeth a little more and you will see that you will then regain confidence and enthusiasm. As far as work is concerned, there are those who want to change everything, even the city.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 1 February 2023), love is good thanks to the protection of Venus. Those who have been single for some time can confidently find a soul mate. As far as work is concerned, relationships are now important: make contacts and agreements.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, Jupiter in these hours is rather critical, try to keep calm and not take the longest step. Pay attention to quarrels and separations, you risk arguing with those around you. In love, any quarrels can clear up quickly, just talk to each other. As for work, everything will recover from February 4th.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, you have a really excellent astral picture with Venus and Mars on your side, take advantage of it because it will be very complex days. As far as work is concerned, there is no shortage of ideas and you can obtain great satisfaction from yourself. Courage!

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 1 February 2023), some great news is coming for singles. In particular, things will improve from the month of March, when Venus will be positively aspected. As for work, you have too many things to do and little time available. At work!

FISH

Dear Pisces, Venus and Mars during today – February 1st – will give you the right boost to do well. In love there will certainly be no shortage of emotions. As far as work is concerned, try to overcome problems and misunderstandings. An important period is coming, come on. Dare more.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is dand Pisces: excellent period both in love and at work, but you must be more daring.

