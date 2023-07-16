Video: Rigoberto Urán removes his face mask: “he put his hand out” in the Tour de France

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rigoberto Urán, in his presentation.
The Colombian talks about his present in the race.
The Colombian Rigoberto Uránfrom the EF Education team, assured that they will look for stage victory in the Tour de France in each remaining day of the competition.
“This Tour is being very exhausting and complicated. Let’s see how we are tomorrow to try it, or at the weekend. Several of us have the responsibility and we will try to finish it off well,” he assured.
What happens?
Urán is not having a good time. He is in square 95 three hours and 33 seconds behind the leader Jonas Vingegaardafter stage 14.
“Every day worse, trying to get through these hard days and see if the rest day helps to recover a little, hope is the only thing that is lost,” he said.
“The idea is to fight a stage in the third week, it looks complex, but the body could recover something these days,” he said.
The EF has lost two key chips, Richard Carapaz and to Esteban Chaves, by falls and has had no luck.
“In cycling nothing is written in stone, so we will see day by day if there really are legs after more time trial to look for a break and as a consequence a stage”, the Colombian sentenced.
