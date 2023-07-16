Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

For fear of an escalation of the Ukraine war, Kiev does not receive an invitation to join NATO. An ex-diplomat sees this as a victory for Putin.

Vilnius/Moscow – At the 2023 NATO summit, there was no clear commitment for Ukraine to join. Alliance members have also agreed on all requested arms deliveries to Kiev – those in Ukraine war are necessary – undecided. In Moscow, the results are still celebrated as a victory days later. A Russian ex-diplomat now explains why Russia’s president Wladimir Putin triumphed over the West.

NATO summit: Ukraine is not invited to join

At the meeting of the NATO heads of government in Vilnius, Lithuania, talks on Ukraine’s entry into the alliance took place again. It also states that Ukraine should be admitted – but not during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Kiev received long-term security commitments from the G7 countries. Creating a timetable for Ukraine’s accession was not on the agenda at the summit.

Russia has interpreted the results as a sign of weakness and a consequence of successful intimidation. “We see that NATO is not united,” Boris told Bondarev Newsweek. The former Russian representative to the United Nations, who resigned in May 2022 in protest at the war of aggression, then added. “There’s news that it’s the USA and Germany, who at the time spoke out against the idea of ​​Ukraine joining NATO.” This is particularly surprising given that the United States is considered the most important ally and the main source of military aid. That could give Putin a sign that they are changing their minds. He can think that “they are beginning to understand that they cannot win this war.”

According to the ex-Russian diplomat, Russia sees NATO’s weakness in the lack of an invitation to Ukraine. © picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

“Hypocritical”: Hesitation in arms deliveries makes Moscow laugh out loud

The former UN representative described NATO’s hesitation in arms deliveries as the “biggest mistake”. Likewise, that the alliance allowed a counter-offensive without these resources. “How can this counter-offensive be effective, efficient and successful if the Ukrainians have no weapons? That’s crazy,” he said. That is hypocritical and Moscow will certainly laugh about it. “While American strategists, the British and others in their cabinets are pondering options, Ukrainians are dying every day. For what?” Ukraine has already proven itself worthy of receiving NATO aid.

No end of the war in sight: NATO countries are afraid of escalation

The NATO countries do not want to risk an escalation of the war or a nuclear escalation – they have made that clear. Bondarev explained that Putin sees the weakness of the alliance in this and can exploit it: if Russia does not want the Ukraine joins NATO, they must continue to be present in Ukraine or continue to threaten it. An end to the war is not in sight. The undecided alliance states “give Putin the key to the Ukraine-NATO problem,” explained the ex-diplomat. “He understands that Ukraine will not be in NATO as long as he is fighting in Ukraine. He’s okay with that.”

So the growing disagreements, and especially the public broadcasting of them, make Putin triumphant, Bondarev said. “This constant fear of Russia, of what will happen to Russia, of what Russia can do to Ukraine, Europe or NATO – that’s what feeds Putin.” (hk)