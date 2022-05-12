In the video, a car appears to move strangely, after stopping at a red light, to enter a crowded intersection and cause panic, in Boynton Beach, Florida, USA.

It was later revealed that the owner of the car had a special type of seizure that made her unconscious, so she left her car moving in the middle of the intersection, according to the American “ABC” station.

Another woman noticed the illness, so the car followed the dangerous intersection, and began calling for pedestrians to help her stop the car, before entering the opposite queue.

Indeed, a number of young men stopped the car, when they united and resisted the car with their hands and their backs, to actually succeed in stopping it.

Then they smashed the window to get in, get the woman out of the car, and then drive the car to a nearby parking lot.

Police said a nurse was in the parking lot, called an ambulance, and provided medical care until the ambulance arrived.

The police shared the video in the hope of honoring the people in the video, who got off their vehicles to help the woman and stop her car in this difficult situation.