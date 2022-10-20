A video went viral in Mexico in which you can see how a police officer is facing shots with several criminals, who were trying to rob a citizen in his car, in the middle of traffic.

The events were recorded by a security camera of the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center (C5) of Mexico City, in the Mixcoac neighborhood, near the Benito Juárez mayor’s office. In this recording you can see two men who intercepted a car, with the aim of taking the driver’s belongings.

Immediately, a law enforcement officer who was on a bicycle noticed the situation and proceeded to get out of it to confront the suspects, pointing a firearm at them.

The criminals realized the presence of the policeman and, without hesitation, proceeded to shoot him. Nevertheless, he responded with two more shots, then took shelter in a nearby truck.

Finally, the thieves fled. running towards where his two colleagues were, one in a car and the other motorized. They managed to escape.

They call him Don Chingon! Police frustrate assault on the #CDMXa solitary element of the @SSC_CDMX who was traveling by bicycle, confronted and made flee four armed men who tried to rob a motorist in the Benito Juárez delegation. pic.twitter.com/ROi94WOn3f — 🎙️ᴍᴀʟᴀ ᴠɪᴅᴀ ʀᴀᴅɪᴏ🎙️ (@malavidaqro) October 19, 2022

This fact reached social networks, in which Internet users highlighted the courage of the uniformed man in a situation in which he was at a clear disadvantage, as a heroic act.

“Congratulations on the policeman”, “We should reward and recognize these types of elements” and “Full recognition of the act of the brave policeman” were some of the opinions of Twitter users in the face of this situation.

The Mexico City Police, for their part, confirmed that this event took place on September 22 and, So far, no captures related to this fact have been reported.

